Graham Roberts has backed Antonio Conte’s potential appointment to the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur and is sure that the Italian would be an exceptional choice for Spurs.

Tottenham are yet to appoint a successor to Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was sacked in April.

Spurs finished seventh in the Premier League with 62 points as they failed to finish in the top four for the second season in a row.

Conte is in talks with Spurs about taking over as their new manager as he looks to return to the game following his exit from Inter, and Tottenham legend Roberts is excited about the prospect of having the former Chelsea manager at Tottenham.

Despite admitting that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino would be his first choice as Tottenham manager, Roberts insisted that Conte is an exceptional coach, but would require a major overhaul at Spurs if he were to take over as their new manager.

“Adore Pochettino and the love he has for Spurs is incredible and he would be my main choice as he has real love for our club but Conte would also be very exciting”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“But he would need to reshape the whole side, but [Conte is] an exceptional coach.”

With Spurs in talks with Conte all eyes will be on whether they can eventually reach an agreement to make him their new manager.