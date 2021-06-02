Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has revealed he has been absolutely floored by the passion the Elland Road faithful show regularly and explained that it helps him improve in his job.

Orta is an experienced hand when it comes to working in football, having been at Sevilla, Real Valladolid and Elche in Spain, Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia and Middlesbrough in England.

He joined the Whites in 2017 from Middlesbrough and in his reign the club have been promoted back to the top flight under coach Marcelo Bielsa and managed to secure a top-half finish in their first season.

Orta insisted that he will always value the experience of working with the clubs that he has in the past, but for him nothing comes close to the passion shown by the Leeds fans.

He added that fan engagement is high at Elland Road, both positive and negative, but he does not mind it because he sees it as a way to improve the club.

Talking to OneFootball, Orta said: “I feel very proud to have worked with some big clubs in the past.

“For example Sevilla who completely changed my career, and then Real Valladolid, Elche, Zenit – but I’ve fallen in love with Leeds and the passion here.

“You can feel everything you do with the fans – in a good and bad way!

“I receive letters of complaint every week, even now, but I love that level of determination to improve.”

As the fans are being slowly let back into stadiums across England, the Elland Road faithful will have a chance again next season to show their support for their club and inspire the team.