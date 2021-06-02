Inter view Celtic centre-forward Odsonne Edouard as a potential transfer target and have made enquiries for him, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure in Celtic’s squad since he joined the club on an initial loan deal from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in January 2017.

However, the centre-forward has entered the final year of his contract with the Hoops and could be on his way out of Celtic Park during the summer transfer window.

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is said to be keen on a reunion with Edouard at Leicester City, while AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in the player.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Inter also view the France Under-21 international as a potential transfer target ahead of the new season.

The newly-crowned Serie A champions have placed Edouard on their radar and are said to have already made enquiries for the Celtic frontman.

However, Inter will have to move quickly if they are to acquire his services as it is said that Leicester are leading the race to sign him.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have closely monitored the former PSG star, but have not opened talks with Celtic.