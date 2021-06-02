Former Sheffield Wednesday skipper Rob Jones is of the view that League One is a relentless league and stressed any club looking for promotion must hit the ground running by winning games.

Sheffield Wednesday had a season to forget, as the 2020/21 campaign was marred by issues on and off the pitch, which culminated in the club slipping down to the third tier on the final day

Ex-Owls skipper Jones was part of the squad that earned promotion from League One in 2011/12 season, the last time the Yorkshire outfit played in the third tier.

Darren Moore’s men will be determined to earn promotion to the Championship but according to Jones, they are in for a tough fight as League One is relentless, which is evident in how the promotion battle played out in the season gone by.

Jones stressed that Sheffield Wednesday need to hit the ground running by winning matches if they are to succeed in their ambitions to claw their way back into the Championship and added it can be a fruitful campaign if the team play well.

“It was a tough season, you have to take the rough with the smooth but like the Championship now, League One is that bit more relentless to try and fulfil what you want to do within nine months”, Jones told The Athletic.

“If you want to get out of that league, you have got to hit the ground running by winning matches.

“We saw in League One this season that there were lots of late changes among teams in the play-offs — with a few games to go, they fell away.

“There are teams on course for automatic promotion and they lose it at the last minute.

“It’s an all-encompassing division. But if you are playing well, it’s very fruitful.”

Sheffield Wednesday are dealing with a clutch of financial issues off the field at the moment, but Moore will be determined to block out any distractions as the club gear up for another transfer window and pre-season.