Liverpool star Takumi Minamino will hold talks with the Reds this summer and is keen to ensure that his next move guarantees him regular football, according to HampshireLive.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Southampton and is in line to return to parent club Liverpool this summer.

However, a return to St. Mary’s could be on the cards for Minamino this summer, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side open to re-signing him from the Reds.

The Saints have enquired about the Japan international’s future at Anfield and are waiting to hear back from the Merseyside-based club.

While Southampton wait for a response, Minamino is in line to discuss his future with Liverpool later this summer and is keen to ensure that his next move guarantees him regular football.

The forward joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg for around £7.65m in January 2020, but has struggled for playing time under Jurgen Klopp and is determined to make sure he only moves to a club that can give him game time.

The Saints are keen to kickstart talks to bring the former Red Bull Salzburg star to the club once they get the green signal from Merseyside.

It is unclear whether Southampton are looking to sign Minamino on another loan deal or a permanent transfer, but both options could potentially be on the table.