Andros Townsend is of the view that Mauricio Pochettino would not want to join Tottenham Hotspur without Harry Kane and stressed he must have had reassurances about the hitman’s future if he is keen on returning to north London.

In addition to finding a new man at the helm, Kane’s future at the club is another pressing issue Spurs are currently dealing with.

Ex-Tottenham boss Pochettino has been linked with a sensational move back to the capital and it has been claimed he has notified his current club Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave.

Townsend is of the view that Pochettino would not want to return to Tottenham if his former charge Kane is not there and he insists it would be surprising if the pair are yet to have a conversation about their immediate futures.

The 29-year-old added that Pochettino might have had reassurances from either Kane himself or Spurs chief Daniel Levy that the striker will not leave the club this summer, which could have prompted him to want to return to north London.

Asked whether he thinks roping in Pochettino could help Spurs keep Kane, Townsend told talkSPORT: “I think, yes.

“I think the relationship Pochettino and Harry Kane had, I’d be very surprised if they didn’t already have a conversation.

“Would Pochettino want to go to a Kane-less Spurs, probably not.

“So again, he probably would have had reassurances, if not from Harry Kane, but Daniel Levy, that Harry Kane was going nowhere.”

PSG have maintained their stance that Pochettino has not handed in a request to leave the club and are expecting him to be at the helm in his first full season in charge at the Parc des Princes.