Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough is poised to sign for Wigan Athletic, despite having been offered a new contract at Fratton Park, according to the BBC.

The 24-year-old is out of contract this summer and has been offered a fresh deal by Portsmouth, but is an attractive option for a number of teams, with Millwall and Luton having been linked with him.

And Whatmough is poised to move away from Portsmouth, albeit to another League One team in the shape of Wigan.

It is claimed that the Latics have offered Whatmough a longer contract and on a superior financial package than what was on the table at Portsmouth.

The defender has spoken to a number of clubs, but has come to the conclusion that he would be best served by a move to Wigan to link up with Leam Richardson.

Whatmough came through the youth ranks at Portsmouth before breaking into the senior team and shrugged off injury concerns to make 34 appearances in the recently concluded League One season.

Wigan narrowly avoided relegation to League Two last season as they finished just a single point above the drop zone.

Richardson will be hoping Whatmough can help to add defensive stability to a side that conceded 77 goals in 46 league games.