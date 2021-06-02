Tottenham Hotspur are still exploring the possibility of bringing Mauricio Pochettino back to the club despite opening talks with Antonio Conte, according to the Evening Standard.

The Premier League side are racing to bring in a new manager, having been without a man at the helm since sacking Jose Mourinho in April.

They have been strongly linked with wanting to bring Pochettino back from Paris Saint-Germain, however Conte is now claimed to be the front-runner.

Spurs made contact with former Inter coach Conte on Thursday, but it is claimed they are still exploring whether they can reappoint Pochettino.

Conte has regularly clashed with the clubs he has been in charge of and there are question marks over how he could operate at Spurs with a potentially limited budget.

He recently quit Inter after concerns over the club’s plans to cut costs and balance the books.

Pochettino worked on a low transfer budget during some of his time in charge at Tottenham and fans have been excited by the prospect of his possible return.

And the Argentine remains a potential option for Tottenham, who have not given up on him, despite talks with Conte.