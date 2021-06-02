Tottenham Hotspur are looking to offer the director of football job at the club to Fabio Paratici, according to Sky Italia.

Spurs are looking to rebuild following the departure of Jose Mourinho and are holding talks with former Inter coach Antonio Conte about taking over.

Conte led Inter to the Serie A title this season, but left soon afterwards due to unhappiness with the club’s plans to make cuts.

Tottenham are also looking at a director of football and have been in touch with former Juventus chief football officer Paratici over taking over.

Paratici, who left Juventus this summer, has not decided what he wants to do and also has interest from an unnamed French club.

The Italian is set to mull his future and is expected to tell Tottenham whether he would be prepared to become their new director of football.

He worked with Conte when the coach was in charge at Juventus, though it is unclear if the former Juve coach taking the job would impact his decision.

Tottenham are looking to reshape their squad this summer, but are likely to need to sell a number of players before they can buy.