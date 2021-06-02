Leeds United director of football Victor Orta insists that his side believe in a particular methodology and style of football, which makes the work of the scouting department much easier as they can watch only 200 players instead of 2,000.

Since their promotion to the top flight in the summer of 2020, the Whites have spent money on a limited number of players, while their core unit has remained the same.

Leeds focused on signing quality over quantity during the last summer transfer window and continued to trust in a host of players who helped them to gain promotion from the Championship.

The director of football, while giving an insight into his side’s recruitment process, stressed the presence of a certain methodology which makes the job easier for the scouts.

“First of all, we believe in a methodology and a style of football that makes our work in the scouting department much easier”, Orta said in an interview with One Football.

“I prefer my team to be watching 200 players instead of 2,000.

“I think in terms of what we did last summer – we are extremely happy.

“We consider ourselves lucky because we didn’t just sign talented players, we signed great guys, amazing people for the dressing room who arrived and respected the traditions of this club.”

Leeds finished the season with 59 points from 38 games, missing out on a Europa Conference League spot, but will be looking to push on and secure a European spot in the upcoming season.