Victor Orta has revealed that Leeds United had an opportunity to snap up winger Raphinha last summer and took a gamble in taking the Brazilian to Elland Road.

The 24-year-old was snapped up by the Whites on the final day of the summer transfer window last year with a fee in the region of £17m being paid to Rennes for his services.

Orta insists that it was a gamble that his side had to take after the opportunity knocked at their door late.

However, with the player finishing the season with six goals and nine assists in 31 appearances, the move has so far paid off, as the director of football himself insists.

Orta rates Raphinha highly and is now hoping to see the wide-man build on his successful debut season at Leeds.

“Raphinha is a special case”, Orta said in an interview with One Football.

“He has been brilliant from the moment he touched this club.

“But it wasn’t easy because he arrived in the last few days of the transfer window, really nervous and honestly, he didn’t have a lot of time to decide.

“We saw an opportunity late on and gambled – just like he did with us – and hopefully this is the beginning of something beautiful.”

Raphinha’s performances for Leeds have seen him linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.