Former Scotland star Barry Ferguson believes that Scottish youngster Billy Gilmour will be a starter at Chelsea next season.

The teenage midfielder is one of the most promising youngsters to come out of the Chelsea academy in recent years and has been tipped for greatness.

He had a difficult last season that saw him spend most of the time on the sidelines, struggling to get game time, but he did feature in a few big games towards the end of the campaign.

Gilmour still managed to make it to the Scotland squad for the European Championship and Ferguson remains a big fan of the player.

He stressed that he never bought into the narrative that the midfielder does not have the size to dominate games at the top level but is happy to see him develop a physical aspect of his game.

The former Scotland star is certain that Gilmour is meant for greatness and predicted that he will start games for Chelsea next season.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I have seen him develop in stature over the last season.

“When he first broke into the Chelsea team people were speaking about his size, which I didn’t buy into.

“It’s nonsense.

“See that boy, he can handle the football, he can play the game and physically, now you are starting to see him mature.

“I think he is going to be a top player and I think he will start for Chelsea next season.

“I really believe he has got the ability to do that.”

The 19-year-old already has a Champions League winner’s medal around his neck and will hope to have a breakthrough year next season.