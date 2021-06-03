Celtic have applied for an exemption with UEFA for Yokohama F. Marinos coach Ange Postecoglou to manage in Europe, according to Sky Sports News.

Following their spectacular failure to land Eddie Howe as their new manager, Celtic have been in talks with former Australia coach Postecoglou to take charge of the club.

The negotiations have been moving towards a positive conclusion and the deal for the 55-year-old to become the next Celtic manager is tipped to go through.

But Celtic have still to overcome a snag as the current Yokohama F. Marinos coach does not have UEFA qualifications to manage in Europe.

UEFA have strict guidelines for coaches who want to manage in Europe and Postecoglou does not have the relevant coaching badges.

Celtic have gone to UEFA and applied for an exemption for Postecoglou.

The Scottish champions want UEFA to treat the Australian as an exception given his experience of managing in international football.

Celtic want to overcome the issue and install Postecoglou as their new manager.