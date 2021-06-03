Napoli are eyeing Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech as a potential replacement for Lorenzo Insigne or Hirving Lozano, but could face competition from league rivals AC Milan.

The 28-year-old swapped Eredivisie giants Ajax for Chelsea last summer and went on to contribute to ten goals from 39 appearances across all competitions in his first season at the club.

However, the Morocco international has struggled to cement a starting place under Thomas Tuchel and is now being linked with a move away from the club.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Napoli are eyeing Ziyech as a potential target should star players Insigne or Lozano leave the club this summer.

Newly-appointed Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is an admirer of the former Ajax star and could turn to him in the event of Insigne or Lozano’s departure.

As Napoli’s plans to move for Ziyech are dependant on the futures of Insigne and Lozano, they have not made official enquiries for the Moroccan yet.

Should Napoli decide to pursue their interest in the Chelsea star, they could face competition from Serie A rivals AC Milan, who are also said to be keen on the player.

While Ziyech appears to have suitors in Italy, it remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to part ways with the player this summer, just a year after his arrival.