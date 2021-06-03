Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri has remained coy on his future and stressed his only focus at the moment is doing everything he can for Italy to help them win the upcoming European Championship.

Emerson has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is heavily linked with leaving the club this summer, with Serie A giants in the likes of Juventus, Inter and Napoli interested in his services.

The full-back only played a bit-part role at Chelsea in the season gone by, but his agent has confirmed any decision on his future will only be taken once they understand what boss Thomas Tuchel has in store for him.

However, Emerson has insisted he does not care about the current transfer chatter surrounding his future at Chelsea.

The full-back stressed that his full focus at the moment is on helping Italy go all the way in Euro 2020, and added he aims to improve his game every day.

Asked whether he would like to return to play in Italy, Emerson told a press conference: “I’m living a dream in competing in the European Championship.

“It has always been my goal to get here.

“Now I’m at this level but I’m not satisfied.

“I’m here, I want to give my best, win the European [Championship] and then…we have been talking about the transfer market for many months, about me returning to Italy.

“Now I don’t even want to think about it, really, I don’t care.

“I live in the present, play in the European Championship and do everything to win it “.

Emerson only made seven starts across all competitions for Chelsea in the whole of the just concluded season and will be hoping for better fortunes at international level with Italy.