Trevor Steven has ruled out the possibility of David Moyes leaving West Ham United to return to Everton as the Scot is gearing up for a European campaign with the Hammers next season.

The Toffees are on the lookout for a new man at the helm following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday.

Ex-Everton boss Moyes, who is currently managing West Ham, has been linked with a return to Goodison Park, where he managed for more than a decade, even steering them to the Champions League.

However, former Toffee Steven has insisted he does not see Moyes taking over the reins at Everton this summer as he is gearing up for a Europa League campaign at West Ham, which they earned following a fruitful 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Steven stressed that Moyes has built a good relationship with everyone at the London Stadium and added the Scot’s short term goal will be how far he can take West Ham in Europe and not returning to a club in Everton where he has already had a spell.

“I don’t see this[Moyes taking over at Everton] happening”, Steven told Sky Sports.

“David Moyes did a tremendous job during his time at Everton, and I’m not saying that he’s not the right man for the job.

“But what he’s achieved at West Ham and the relationship he’s built up with his players and the supporters, not to mention the board of directors and the ownership, he seems to be in a very good place on his own admission.

“He’s taking West Ham back into Europe.

“Everton aren’t in Europe so I can’t see any reason why he’d want to go back.

“I don’t think it’s the right fit and I don’t think it’s a good tactic to go back to clubs you’ve managed in the past. To move on and try new journeys is what management is about in the main.

“Ancelotti going back to Real Madrid but there aren’t many teams in the world of that status.

“It was a difficult one to turn down. For Moyes, I feel his short-term future is at West Ham to see what they can do in Europe so I’d rule him out.”

Everton are claimed to have opened talks with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo while a clutch of other names, including Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, have also been floated.