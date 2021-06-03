Everton legend Trevor Steven has advised his former club to not rush in their decision to appoint a new manager, lest they be hasty and pick the wrong man who could set the club on a backward path.

The Toffees have been left without a manager after Carlo Ancelotti’s shock decision to leave Goodison Park to return to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

A number of managers have been linked with the vacant managerial spot at Goodison Park, with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo speculated as being near the top of the pile of the list of names.

Steven admitted that Nuno impressed at Molineux, but warned his former club that they should not be impatient in their search for the right man.

He predicted that the Toffees will take a couple of weeks before confirming anyone in the managerial post.

“He’s [Nuno’s] had successes along the way having come up from the Championship and secured back-to-back seventh place finishes, but I just feel Everton don’t want to rush in and make a hasty decision”, Steven told Sky Sports.

“I imagine it will take a couple of weeks to take in the possible candidates.

“Everton have had a fair range of managers over the last five or six years, and some big names in there as well, but I would suggest a little bit of patience and a little bit of calm, in order to find the right man.”

Apart from Nuno, former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, a self-avowed boyhood Everton fan, and ex-manager David Moyes have also been linked with replacing Ancelotti at Goodison Park.