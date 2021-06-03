Former Leeds United star Danny Mills has urged the Whites to not get carried away by their first season back in the top flight and warned the club of the effects of Marcelo Bielsa’s style in their fourth campaign under him.

The Yorkshire-based club followed last year’s Premier League promotion up with a ninth place finish in the top flight in the recently concluded campaign.

Having earned a top half finish in their first season back in the Premier League, many have tipped Leeds to push for a European spot next term.

However, former Leeds star Mills has warned the Whites against getting carried away by their success in the 2020/21 season and stressed the need for the club to be careful.

The Englishman pointed out how Leeds have enjoyed three fruitful seasons under Bielsa before suggesting that they could struggle to maintain the same level of intensity next season.

“They’ve got to be careful next season, a bit like Wolves, don’t get carried away with that first season“, Mills told talkSPORT.

“15th this season would have been a fantastic finish and I always say that if you feel safe with five games to go in your first season, that is brilliant.

“Suddenly now, people start talking about Europe, can they push on into the top six, just calm down for a little minute.

“Leeds have had three fantastic seasons under Bielsa.

“They made it into the playoffs from mid-table, obviously, they fell apart in the playoffs a little bit, the goalkeeper made a couple of really bad errors.

“Then they get promoted, then they have their first season back in the Premier League after so many years and are absolutely brilliant.

“To go four seasons in a row, that is going to be tough, that is hard, the way they train, the way that they play, certainly won’t be easy.“

Having finished ninth in the 2020/21 campaign, Leeds have set high expectations for themselves and it remains to be seen how they deal with it next season.