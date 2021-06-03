Fiorentina coach Gennaro Gattuso is keen to hold talks with Nikola Milenkovic to convince him to stay at the Italian club, amidst links with Everton, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Fiorentina and there have been suggestions that he will not renew his deal with the club.

With Milenkovic in the final year of his contract and attracting interest from several clubs, Fiorentina have been tipped to lose the centre-back this summer.

However, newly-appointed Fiorentina coach Gattuso is keen to fend off interest from the likes of Tottenham and West Ham and retain the Serbia international’s services beyond the summer.

According to Italian regional daily La Nazione, the former Napoli boss wants to hold talks with Milenkovic to try and convince him to stay at the club.

Gattuso is keen to persuade Milenkovic to continue at Fiorentina, but will not stand in his way if there is no change of heart on the part of the player.

Premier League clubs Everton, Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham have all been credited with an interest in the central defender.

Milenkovic, who made 37 appearances across all competitions for La Viola in the recently concluded season, is also said to have suitors in Italy.