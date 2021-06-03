Everton starlet Ellis Simms has revealed he enjoyed his time on loan at Blackpool in the past season and admitted that he does not yet know what the future holds for him at Goodison Park.

Simms joined Blackpool on loan in January and played a key part in the Seasiders’ successful push for promotion from League One, even though he missed the playoff final against Lincoln City due to injury.

The striker scored eight times in 21 appearances for Blackpool in the league, before finding the back of the net two times in the first leg of the playoff semi-final against Oxford United.

Simms stated that it was an instructive experience playing for Blackpool this past season and he enjoyed every minute of playing for them.

The young striker added that he is unsure of what plans the Toffees have in place for him but stressed that no matter what comes to pass he is eager to continue his learning and improvement as a player.

Speaking to Everton’s official site, Simms said: “It has been a great experience at Blackpool and I have loved playing.

“I am not sure what will happen next, it is up to Everton.

“But whatever it is, I am happy and just looking forward to next season and continuing to play.

“I am still young and learning.

“I am not the finished article.

“There are always things to improve and I need to build on my strengths.”

Before joining Blackpool in January, Simms was a regular fixture of the Everton Under-23s having already made 31 appearances for the youth team in the Premier League 2.

It appears unclear whether Simms will further his development at Goodison Park next season or whether he will be sent out on a further loan.