Jurgen Klopp wants Takumi Minamino back for pre-season at Liverpool before a decision on his future can be made this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Japanese international spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton and scored twice in ten appearances for the club.

He is scheduled to return to Liverpool this summer and the player is believed to be keen to play regular first-team football next season.

The Reds are yet to make a definitive decision on what they want to do with the 26-year-old in the next transfer window.

Klopp wants to take a closer look at the former RB Salzburg attacking midfielder during pre-season preparations with the rest of the squad.

The Liverpool manager wants to assess whether Minamino can be kept at Liverpool next season as a useful squad player.

Southampton are prepared to sign him on another loan deal if Liverpool do not see a role for him in the squad.

While a permanent move is unlikely, the Saints are interested in taking him back on another loan deal.

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Minamino did enough during his loan stint to warrant one more season at Southampton.