Leeds United director of football Victor Orta held talks with a left-back at the weekend, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, though the player’s identity is not known.

The Whites are in the market for a left-back this season as Ezgjan Alioski’s future at the club remains uncertain, with his contract expiring at the end of June.

Alioski joined Leeds in the summer of 2017 and has so far made over 150 appearances for the Whites in all competitions.

In the season gone by, the North Macedonian international made 36 appearances for his team in the Premier League, as the Whites went on to finish ninth in their first campaign back in the top flight.

The left-back’s contract with the Whites ends in the summer and he is yet to agree on a deal that would extend his stay at Elland Road.

Amidst the uncertainty, Orta met with a left-back over the weekend as the club continue their efforts to recruit.

The unnamed left-back seems to have impressed the hierarchy at Leeds, with the player said to posses the right aptitude to become part of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

After a successful first season back in the top flight, Leeds will be hoping to continue their success and signing a left-back remains a priority.