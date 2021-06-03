Leeds United starlet Sam Greenwood has been awarded the Premier League 2 Division Two goal of the season for his stunning free kick against West Bromwich Albion Under-23s, with the Whites taking to social media to celebrate.

Greenwood made 18 appearances in Premier League 2 Division Two for Leeds Under-23s and scored 12 goals in the process.

The 19-year old joined Leeds Under-23s from the Arsenal youth set-up last summer and helped his team claim the Premier League 2 Division Two title this season.

🚀 Gets better every time you see it! Sam Greenwood’s stunning free-kick has won the @PremierLeague U23s Goal of the Season! pic.twitter.com/CVakEgCQyd — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 3, 2021

The Sunderland-born forward made his debut appearance for Leeds’ senior squad in their 3-0 defeat away from home against Crawley Town in the FA Cup when he was brought on as a substitute.

Greenwood was awarded with the Premier League 2 Division Two goal of the season award for his brilliant free kick in Leeds Under-23s’ 5-0 against West Brom Under-23s in March.

The youngster generated enough power and whip with his right foot to send the ball over the wall before it dipped late to bounce off the far post into the back of the net.

“Gets better every time you see it!”, Leeds United wrote, as they posted a video of the free kick on their Twitter page.

The former Arsenal academy prospect was used in a variety of positions for Leeds Under-23s this season, including up front, behind the striker and further back in midfield.

It remains to be seen if Greenwood can break into Leeds’ senior team next season after a positive start to his spell at Elland Road.