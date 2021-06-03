Leeds United linked defender Osaze Urhoghide is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer after rejecting an offer of a new contract from the Owls, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 20-year-old centre-back impressed during the second half of last season despite Sheffield Wednesday being relegated to League One from the Championship.

He is out of contract this summer and Sheffield Wednesday have been working hard to convince him to sign a new deal with the club.

Urhoghide has been attracting interest from several clubs in the Championship and there is also interest from the Premier League, with Leeds and Crystal Palace keen on signing him.

And it has been claimed that the centre-back is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday after failing to agree on a new deal with the club.

Negotiations had been going on, but no breakthrough could be reached and the defender has decided that his future lies away from Hillsborough.

His representatives will now hold talks with his suitors with a view to finding him a new club in the coming weeks.

He joined the Sheffield Wednesday academy from Wimbledon in 2019 and broke into the first team last year.

Urhoghide will now be plying his trade away from Sheffield Wednesday with a move to the Premier League a distinct possibility.