Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has insisted he is tired of hearing all the rumours surrounding coach Mauricio Pochettino’s future at the club, amidst him being linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new manager following parting ways with Jose Mourinho earlier this year and have been heavily linked with a sensational return for Pochettino, who was sacked in November 2019.

The Argentine has only been in charge at PSG for four months, but it has been claimed that he has handed in a request to leave the club following talks with Spurs chief Daniel Levy.

Leonardo has insisted he is tired of hearing all the claims about Pochettino’s future at the Parc des Princes and stressed he is under contract in Paris.

The PSG chief revealed his club are happy with Pochettino and added they are working together with him to prepare for his first full season in charge.

“The rumours around Pochettino are tiring”, Leonardo told French magazine France Football.

“I speak with him every day to prepare together for next season.

“He has two years on his contract and we are very happy with his work.”

Tottenham are currently in advanced talks with Antonio Conte to take over the reins at the club and as it stands, Pochettino is set to continue his stint in France.