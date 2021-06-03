New Ipswich Town signing Wes Burns has revealed that Paul Cook has made it clear to him that the immediate target for the club is to clinch promotion to the Championship.

The 26-year-old became Ipswich Town’s first signing of the summer after the Tractor Boys signed him from fellow League One club Fleetwood Town on a three-year deal.

The winger proved to be an integral member of Simon Grayson’s side last season, featuring in 33 of Fleetwood’s 46 league games, scoring five goals, the fifth of which was against Cook’s side on the final day of the season.

Expressing his delight at having secured the move, Burns insisted that he is thrilled to be part of the challenge of eventually earning promotion to the Premier League, though Cook has stressed the Championship is the immediate aim.

“I spoke to the manager and Mark Ashton [CEO] and I know the ambitions they have for the club”, Burns told Ipswich’s official site.

“I have worked with Mark before at Bristol City and Oxford and I know what he wants to achieve in football.

“He told me about the takeover and getting Ipswich going in the right direction.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, seeing the ambitions they have and that is one of the big draws for me coming here.

“The manager made it clear as well that the target is getting promoted to the Championship next season and then to kick on from there.

“The long-term goal is to reach the Premier League and I’m thrilled to be part of that challenge.”

Burns is hugely experienced at League One level and has spent the last four and a half seasons clocking regular game time in the third tier.