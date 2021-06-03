Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has warned Antonio Conte that Tottenham Hotspur are not currently a club ready-made for success, and insists that accomplishing something at the London side will take time.

As Spurs look to fill in the gap left by Jose Mourinho’s sacking in April, Conte’s name has emerged as one of the leading candidates with talks taking place between both parties.

While Tottenham had to settle for a seventh place position in the Premier League table, Conte guided Inter to the Serie A title before leaving the Italian giants soon after.

Nicol expressed his belief that any manager appointed as Spurs boss should be willing to accept that the London club are a project that will take time.

The former defender added that he does not see Conte being interested in a project like Spurs and suggested that the Italian manager should step back from management for a year and come back when the finances of clubs are strong.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Nicol said: “Tottenham, no question, is absolutely a project.

“To me they’re kind back to where they were when [Mauricio] Pochettino took over.

“So, I think they need a manager like a Pochettino, a young manager who’s going to be given time, who’s not going to be complaining about not having money, who’s going to be able to build over a period of time.

“Antonio Conte does not want a project whatsoever and if I am Antonio Conte, I wait and do the old ‘I’ll just have a year off’, and in a year’s time, if we get the fans back for the full season then clubs are going to have some money, then you make your way back.

“I don’t think he does it now because it doesn’t seem like there’s anywhere to go that fits the way he manages.”

While Conte seems to be in pole position to get the Spurs job, ex-manager Pochettino, who took them to a Champions League final, has also been heavily linked with returning to his former club.