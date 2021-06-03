Jurgen Klinsmann has insisted that the Tottenham Hotspur’s next manager will not only have to be worried about winning a trophy at the club, but will need to play an entertaining brand of football.

Spurs showed Jose Mourinho the exit door in April after a 17-month spell in north London, during which they also failed to win any trophies.

The Portuguese was also on the receiving end of criticism for his more defence oriented style of play, which ex-Tottenham star Klinsmann has stressed the club’s next manager should look to change.

Klinsmann explained that Spurs are known for playing an entraining brand of football and any manager that takes over the reins at the club should make sure he stays true to a positive style, which the fans are yearning to see.

Ex-Inter coach Antonio Conte is currently locked in talks with Spurs, and Klinsmann added that the Italian, if he comes to north London, must make sure his team play entertaining football, in addition to chasing silverware.

“Tottenham was always famous for entertaining the fans”, Klinsmann said on ESPN FC.

“They are [known] for having outstanding creative players that make a difference and really entertain the crowd, this is Tottenham.

“And yes, if you win something at the end of the day it is great.

“But the Spurs fans are very sophisticated.

“They know what is really going on on the field.

“So now after this negative chapter after with Mourinho, they want to see a manager coming in that make sure that he is also looking after the fans, looking after what the fans would like to see and this is entertainment.

“So, it is a really tricky point right now.

“It is not always about, you have got to come in, you have to win the title, it is more than that.

“So, it is going to be really interesting how Conte would see something like that, and if Conte so really confident enough to come in at Spurs and say ‘you know what, I know what Spurs are all about and on top that I am going to make you win a trophy right away, that is going to be a difficult one.”

Spurs are also linked with a move for former boss Mauricio Pochettino, but it appears Conte is the frontrunner to take charge in the capital, with negotiations at an advanced stage.