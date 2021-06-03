Jannik Vestergaard is likely to move abroad if he leaves Southampton this summer, despite having been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old defender is out of contract at the end of next season and there are no signs that he will be signing a new deal with Southampton at the moment.

The Saints are keen to move him on this summer if he does not sign a new contract and a move within in the Premier League has been rumoured.

Tottenham have been linked with the centre-back and they are keen to land defensive reinforcements this summer, although Vestergaard may be down their list of options.

And it is now being suggested that Vestergaard will leave England if he decides to move on from Southampton.

For the moment, interest from Premier League clubs in the Danish international is not concrete and a move out of England seems likely.

Southampton signed him from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018 and he has been a key figure in their backline over the last few years.

It remains to be seen whether the Saints can convince him to sign a new contract and look to extend his stay.