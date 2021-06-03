Tottenham Hotspur are looking to appoint a new manager before sorting out Heung-Min Son’s contract, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new manager having sacked Jose Mourinho in April following a run of poor results.

They have explored bringing Maurico Pochettino back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Paris Saint-Germain are reluctant to lose the man they appointed only in January.

Antonio Conte has now emerged as the frontrunner to become the next Tottenham manager and there are claims that the deal is almost done for the former Chelsea manager to take charge of Spurs.

Tottenham have been in talks with Son over a new deal, but it has been claimed that they want to sort out the appointment of a new manager before working out an agreement with the forward.

The north London club are hopeful that they will be in a position to make an announcement with Conte now the odds-on favourite to be the next Spurs manager.

They are also confident that the arrival of a new manager will lead to Son signing a new deal with the club.

The South Korea international has two years left on his contract and Tottenham want to sort out a new deal for him soon.

Son has been at Spurs since 2015 and scored 22 times and registered 17 assists in all competitions last season.