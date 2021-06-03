Celtic are facing waiting several weeks for UEFA to make a decision over allowing Ange Postecoglou to manage in Europe.

The Scottish champions want the former Australia manager to take over at Celtic Park and Postecoglou is happy to answer the call from Glasgow.

Celtic have now asked UEFA to allow Postecoglou to manage in matches despite his lack of European coaching qualifications.

However, the Scottish giants could face a lengthy wait as UEFA has confirmed that the process could take several weeks due to Postecoglou’s lack of a UEFA Pro License.

“Mr Postecoglou does not currently hold the UEFA Pro Licence”, UEFA said.

“A recognition of competence procedure has been initiated, the duration of the process depends on the requesting party, if they provide all required documents in due course, the process could take several weeks.”

Celtic will be hoping that UEFA can speed the process up as much as possible with pre-season looming large on the horizon, as well as the club’s European qualifiers.

Postecoglou is currently in charge of Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos, but they are claimed to be resigned to him taking the Celtic job.