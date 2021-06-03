West Ham and West Brom have avoided action from the Premier League over their agreement regarding the sale of Robert Snodgrass, according to the Evening Standard.

Sam Allardyce’s West Brom acquired the services of Snodgrass from Premier League rivals West Ham on a one-and-a-half-year deal in January this year.

The Hammers hosted the now-relegated side at the London Stadium just days after Snodgrass’ sale and the Scot was mysteriously left out of the Baggies matchday squad.

It was revealed after the match that West Brom had reached an agreement with David Moyes’ side to not include the former Leeds United star in their squad.

The Premier League, whose regulations say that no club should have control over a player that is not contracted to them, launched an investigation after the news about the agreement came out.

However, the institution has decided against taking action against both West Ham and West Brom over their agreement to not play Snodgrass at the London Stadium.

West Ham, as well as the Baggies, have avoided action from the Premier League as they have decided to take no further action following the investigation.

Snodgrass made eight appearances for West Brom following his winter move from West Ham.