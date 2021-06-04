Chelsea and Manchester United linked midfielder Saul Niguel is not a target for Bayern Munich this summer, according to German daily Bild.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in the rapidly approaching transfer window.

Saul is believed to be looking for a new challenge despite winning the league title last season and the Spanish champions are also willing to cash in on him this summer.

Bayern Munich are said to have been interested in the player and were claimed to be in contact with the player and his representatives.

But, in a boost to his Premier League suitors Chelsea and Manchester United, the German champions are not interested in signing the midfielder in the transfer window.

Saul is not a target and Bayern Munich are unlikely to pay the level of money needed to sign him this summer.

They are prioritising signing a full-back and Saul is not a player they are currently thinking about.

The Spaniard has suitors in the Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester United interested in snapping him up.