Fabio Paratici is already planning which players to sell at Tottenham Hotspur and then which players to target with those funds, according to football.london.

The former Juventus football director is quickly returning to the game following his exit from the Italian giants and north London is his destination.

Tottenham are expected to look to reshape their squad over the summer transfer window as they bid to push back into the top four next season.

Paratici is ready to hit the ground running and is already looking at which Tottenham players to offload to bring in funds.

The Italian deal-maker is also thinking about who Spurs could bring in if they can raise money.

Cash is tight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer and the club need to make sales in order to bring in fresh faces.

Their budget is likely to be hugely affected by whether Harry Kane is sold.

If Kane departs in a big-money deal then Paratici will have a substantial amount of funds to play with as he looks to make his mark in north London.

Paratici took a role at Juventus in 2010 and spent eleven years at the Italian giants.

Steve Hitchen is expected to remain at Tottenham despite Paratici’s arrival.