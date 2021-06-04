Netherlands and Ajax legend Sjaak Swart has claimed that Manchester United star Donny van de Beek could be a good replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer for a fee of €40m, but his first season in England has been underwhelming.

He made just four starts in the Premier League and was an unused substitute for the Red Devils in the Europa League final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his confidence that Van de Beek will be more settled following a proper pre-season this summer and Manchester United do not want to sell him.

But Swart stressed that it is hard to see how Van de Beek manages to play regular football at Manchester United given the options they have in midfield.

The Dutchman said on Veronica Inside: “He was ready to move abroad, but United have eight or nine midfielders and you have to settle down, which takes time.

“You have the midfield with [Paul] Pogba and [Bruno] Fernandes.

“The coach can’t throw them out of the team as they are worth €150m on paper.”

Swart insisted that it is up to Van de Beek to make the decision on whether he wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

And claimed that there are a number of clubs who might want the Dutchman and stressed that he could even replace Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

“That’s a choice he has to make himself. He has to feel himself that he needs to leave and I am not worried about him.

“He could fit right in at other clubs.

“If I look at Liverpool, Wijnaldum is leaving now and he would be a wonderful replacement.

“Or Thomas Muller at Bayern Munich.”

Liverpool have yet to sign a replacement for Wijnaldum and the cash-strapped Reds are claimed to be not ready to do so unless they can raise money through player sales.