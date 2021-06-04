Jose Mourinho’s Roma are considering making a move for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez who has also been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a big player for the Serie A club over the last few seasons and his performances have piqued the interest of several outfits.

He has been attracting interest from the Premier League, where Leeds are believed to be keen on taking him to Elland Road this summer.

Nandez has also been on the radar of Inter and it has been claimed that there is more interest from Serie A clubs in the midfielder.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are also assessing the possibility of signing Nandez in the next transfer window.

Mourinho wants to strengthen his midfield this summer and he has identified Arsenal star Granit Xhaka as his top target.

The Giallorossi could also look to do a deal with Cagliari for Uruguayan Nandez.

He has a €36m release clause in his contract and Roma would look to sign him for less than that sum.

Roma believe Cagliari will not accept an offer below the €30m mark and therefore, it is likely to be a difficult deal to do.