Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has rubbished suggestions made by Rio Ferdinand that Manchester United have now overtaken the Reds and are currently the better team.

The Red Devils finished two points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League in the season gone by, making up a lot ground, having finished the 2019/20 campaign 33 points behind the Reds.

Ex-Manchester United defender Ferdinand suggested earlier this week that the Mancunians have now overtaken their arch rivals Liverpool and are now the better team.

However, former Red Thompson has branded Ferdinand’s suggestion about Manchester United being better than the Merseyside outfit codswallop.

The ex-midfielder mocked Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and their owners the Glazer family and stressed he want them to continue.

“Rio talking absolute codswallop about [Manchester United] overtaking Liverpool”, Thompson wrote on Twitter.

“The cold facts are that all fans are made up.

“Ole and the Glazers are at the wheel.

“Long may it continue, choo choo all aboard.”

Both Manchester United and Liverpool ended the season without adding any new silverware to their respective trophy cabinets, something both clubs will be keen on rectifying in the upcoming campaign.