Manchester United are preparing to table a big-money offer to snare defender Cristian Romero away from Atalanta this summer.

The 23-year-old defender joined Atalanta last summer from Juventus on a loan deal and was in terrific form last season, making 42 appearances for the Bergamo outfit.

Atalanta have a €16m option to make the loan move permanent and they are prepared to pay that figure to Juventus this summer.

But there are claims that Romero could still leave Atalanta by the end of the next transfer window due to interest from abroad.

Manchester United have been tracking the Argentine over the last year and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are ready to put in an offer for him.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils have prepared a bid worth €45m and are ready to test Atalanta’s resolve on Romero.

Manchester United are banking on Atalanta not being able to resist the temptation of making nearly €30m profit from the defender’s sale this summer.

The Premier League giants want to bring in a defender and Romero is a player they have on their radar.

It remains to be seen how Atalanta react if and when they receive such a big offer for the centre-back this summer.