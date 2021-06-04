Rangers defender Connor Goldson has revealed that the full weight of all the Gers managed to achieve this past season is just now sinking in for him.

Steven Gerrard guided the Gers to a first Scottish Premiership title in a decade, after a turbulent period of ten years that had the Scottish giants face being dropped into the fourth tier and being forced to make their way back to the top flight.

In addition to securing the league title, Rangers also went undefeated throughout the season, for the first time in their history since the 1890s and broke the 100-point barrier for the term.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Goldson (@goldson.6)

Goldson admitted that the weight of all that his team achieved this past season has taken time to sink in and added that he thinks the campaign has been an incredible achievement for everyone at Ibrox.

“Think it’s sinking in, what an incredible year for everyone involved”, Goldson wrote on his Instagram page, while posting photographs.

Goldson helped his team win the title by playing the full 90 minutes of every game of the league season.

He formed part of a defence that only conceded 13 goals through the course of the league season and kept 26 clean sheets, both of which are top flight records.

Rangers also extended their record of most Scottish top flight titles to 55 and ended cross-city rivals Celtic’s nine-year hold on the league.