Former West Ham defender James Collins has insisted that the past season should be the benchmark every subsequent Hammers campaign should be measured by and hopes that last term is a sign of things to come.

After being in a relegation battle for the majority of the previous season, the Hammers strung together some incredible results to make a surprising but credible push for European football in the recently concluded campaign.

They ultimately ended up finishing sixth in the Premier League table, thereby qualifying for Europa League football next season.

Collins is adamant that this past season should not be an anomaly and has urged the Hammers to keep building on the campaign and use it as a benchmark for their success.

The former Hammers defender added that he did not feel West Ham had the same drive in his two spells there that they do now and expressed his feeling that it is a wonderful time to be a fan of the London club.

Speaking to West Ham TV, Collins said: “You look at the stadium, the training ground and the board have also spent a lot of money in getting things right off the pitch.

“This should be the benchmark now, this season.

“This should be every year.

“When I was here certainly, too many years we weren’t looking up the table, but that looks like it’s changing and what a time it is to be a West Ham fan.”

At the end of the season, the Hammers also recorded their highest-ever points tally in the Premier League, amassing 65 points to beat the total of the 2015/16 campaign, when Collins was part of the squad.