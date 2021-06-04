Fabio Paratici has remained coy on his future and insisted it is not the right time to talk about what the next step in his career will be, amidst Tottenham Hotspur chasing him to become the club’s director of football.

Spurs are keen on appointing a new director of football and have zeroed in on Paratici, who has left his role as the chief of football operations at Juventus.

The 48-year-old is a man in-demand as in addition to Tottenham, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also claimed to be keeping an eye on him.

However, Paratici has remained coy when asked about his future as he stressed he does not feel it is the right time to talk what the next step in his career will be, but admitted his family hope he will get a new job soon.

Asked about his future, Paratici told a press conference: “It doesn’t seem like the right time to talk about it.

“What I can tell you is that my family hopes I will work right away.”

Paratici revealed that he hopes the knowledge he garnered while working at Juventus will aid him wherever he goes next, and added he is looking forward to learning more.

“An intelligent person carries all [that he has] learned with him.

“Then obviously in every place you hope to learn something, but you certainly take this with you.”

In addition to Paratici, Spurs are in advanced talks with another Italian in Antonio Conte to take over the reins at the club in the manager’s role.