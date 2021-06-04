Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has several options to leave the Camp Nou this summer, including Wolves.

The 23-year-old midfielder spent the second half of the just concluded season on loan at Getafe, where he clocked up 22 appearances in La Liga, scoring twice and providing two assists.

He could depart the Camp Nou in the upcoming summer transfer window and is not short of suitors.

Premier League side Wolves are an option for Alena, according to Catalan radio station RAC1.

Getafe, Granada and Valencia have also put forward proposals to land the 23-year-old this summer.

Alena came through the youth ranks at Barcelona and had a stint on loan at Real Betis in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

It remains to be seen where Alena might be tempted to move to, with Getafe, Granada and Valencia all familiar La Liga options; he has made 65 appearances in La Liga.

A switch to Wolves would however allow the Spaniard an opportunity to play Premier League football.