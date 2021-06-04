Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt has revealed that since arriving at Elland Road last summer he has not had a one-on-one conversation with boss Marcelo Bielsa, but stressed that he is trusting of the manager’s process.

A product of Wigan’s academy, Gelhardt joined the Whites in the transfer window last summer, after having made 18 appearances for his boyhood club in the Championship in the previous season.

Since joining Leeds, Gelhardt has yet to make an appearance for the Whites’ senior team, although he has been on the bench several times for Bielsa’s side.

Gelhardt admitted to having never spoken to Bielsa directly in his time at Elland Road, but stressed that he knows he needs to be patient.

The youngster added that he thinks Bielsa is a world-class manager and therefore he respects the Leeds boss’ authority and trusts his process.

Speaking to Skrill, Gelhardt said: “I haven’t spoken to him in person, not one to one.

“But, as a player, when you’re on the bench, especially a young lad like me, you’ve just got to be patient.

“You’ve got to believe in whatever the manager’s got to say because he’s the one in charge.

“And, obviously, being the great manager he is, you’ve got to trust in him and trust the process.”

Although the youngster has not had a chance to show off his wares in the Leeds senior team, he did make 16 appearances for the Whites’ Under-23s in the Premier League 2 Division Two in the past season.