Granit Xhaka is pushing to leave Arsenal to move to Roma, it has been claimed in Italy, as Jose Mourinho looks to add him to the Giallorossi squad.

Roma are holding talks with Arsenal to thrash out a deal to take the Swiss midfielder to the Italian capital and Xhaka has publicly praised Mourinho.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is looking to reshape his squad ahead of the upcoming Serie A season, which saw Roma finish just seventh.

And Xhaka is keen to answer Mourinho’s call, with the midfielder pushing for the move, Italian journalist Guido D’Ubaldo said on Radio Radio’s Radio Radio Lo Sport.

The midfielder is suggested to be hugely attracted to the idea of playing for Mourinho and wants to join Roma.

Xhaka has a further two years left to run on his Arsenal contract and has been at the club since the summer of 2016.

The 28-year-old was handed regular game time by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta over the course of last season and made 45 appearances.

Mourinho will hope that a deal to sign Xhaka can be done soon, but the player’s immediate focus is likely to be on Euro 2020, where he is part of the Switzerland squad.