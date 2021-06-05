Ipswich Town new boy Lee Evans feels that the faith manager Paul Cook showed by signing him ahead of such an important season is a big compliment for him.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Wigan Athletic expires at the end of June, following which he will team up with the Tractor Boys on a free transfer.

Evans, whose side narrowly avoided relegation from League One last season, has put pen-to-paper to a three-year contract at Portman Road.

In his first reaction following signing, the midfielder revealed that it is an honour for him to sign for the club that have only one aim next season – that is to get promoted to the Championship.

“This is a huge football club and it’s a massive honour to be here. It’s been a great day for me, signing for a club like this and I’m already looking forward to pre-season”, Evans told Ipswich’s official channel.

“I’ve had a few chats with the manager and he expressed his desire to bring me in.

“It’s an exciting move for me and having seen the club today, with the facilities, I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ve played for the manager before and he has shown a lot of faith in me in bringing me here in a season when there is only one aim and that is to get promoted.

“That’s a big compliment to me and I can’t thank him enough.

“Hopefully I will be part of a successful team because that’s what everyone associated with Ipswich wants.”

Evans is Cook’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Wes Burns from Fleetwood Town on Thursday, as the new Tractor Boys boss looks to continue reshaping his squad.