Raphinha’s former youth coach Diogo Fernandes is of the view that the Leeds United winger has what it takes to play for Spanish giants Barcelona.

Fernandes worked with Raphinha at Brazilian side Avai, where the winger was playing for the club’s youth teams, before he moved to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimarares.

The winger joined Leeds in the past season and thrived in his maiden campaign for the Whites, making 30 appearances for his side in the Premier League, scoring six goals and laying on nine assists for his team-mates.

Fernanades insists that he is not at all surprised by the success of his former player and in fact when the winger left Avai, he confided in people close to him that he believed Raphinha had the quality to become a Barcelona player one day.

He added that he thinks Raphinha is capable of an even higher level than he is at right now and revealed that he still follows the progress of the winger.

Speaking to LeedsLive, Fernandes said: “I’m not at all surprised [by his success].

“When he left I commented with people closer this boy had the level to get to Barcelona.

“So I still expect even more from his growth.

“I’m a good friend of his manager and he always updates me with his information, apart from watching some of his games on TV.”

Raphinha’s performances in the recently concluded campaign for the Whites have seen him linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona are monitoring his development at Elland Road.