Leeds United target Noa Lang is in a luxury situation this summer, an agent at the winger’s agency has insisted, with a transfer not ruled out if it is a win-win.

Lang has just concluded a superb season at Club Brugge, who quickly signed him on a permanent basis from Ajax, following an initial loan.

He is hot property due to his displays at Club Brugge and Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have been heavily linked with wanting to take him to England this summer.

Club Brugge are claimed to want €25m to let Lang depart and agent Andres Dendoncker, at the winger’s agency Wasserman, believes that the player is in a great position.

“In football there is always a chance of a transfer in a win-win situation”, the agent told Belgian daily Krant van West-Vlaanderen.

“In any case, Noa is in a luxury situation, because an extra year in the Champions League can also be important for him.”

Just 21 years old, Lang scored 17 times and provided eleven assists for Club Brugge during the course of the season.

He clocked six appearances in the Champions League and will be in the competition again next term if he stays at Club Brugge, while a move to England with Leeds would mean no European football.