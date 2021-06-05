Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will run the rule over starlet Joe Gelhardt over pre-season before making a decision on his future.

Gelhardt is highly rated at Leeds and made a positive impression with the Under-23s this season after landing at the club last summer from Wigan Athletic.

It is unclear whether he will be involved in the first team squad or sent out on loan for the forthcoming campaign however.

And according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Bielsa wants to assess the forward over the course of pre-season.

The Argentine tactician will then make a decision on what would be best for the 19-year-old as he looks to further push on his development.

Gelhardt played first team football at Wigan in the Championship, but has had to content himself with Under-23s game time since he joined Leeds.

The forward is not likely to be short of options if Leeds do choose to make him available for loan.

The England youth international has been compared to Wayne Rooney due to his playing style.