Bundesliga club Wolfsburg are in pole position to sign Valenciennes’ 17-year-old defender Ismael Doukoure, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Everton.

Doukoure, who made his senior debut for Valenciennes in October, made 22 appearances across all competitions for the French club in the 2020/21 season.

The 17-year-old’s performances for the Ligue 1 outfit have seen him become coveted by several clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City.

The central defender is also said to have a number of suitors in Ligue 1, with Marseille, Nice, Strasbourg, Rennes and Lille credited with an interest in him.

However, according to French magazine France Football, German clubs are in the pole position to acquire Doukoure’s services, with Wolfsburg at the front of the queue.

With clubs from England, France and Germany all interested in him, the teenager is not short of options, but could be plying his trade for Wolfsburg next season.

It remains to be seen if any of the other interested parties, including Arsenal and Everton, will look to threaten Wolfsburg’s hopes of signing Doukoure.

While several clubs are in the chase for Doukoure, it is unclear how much money Valenciennes will demand for his sale this summer.