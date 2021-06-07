Preston North End have held talks with Sepp van den Berg and are waiting for the nod from the Liverpool talent as they look to fend off interest from four Championship rivals and seal a second loan deal, according to the Lancashire Post.

The Lilywhites took Van den Berg on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 season and were left impressed by the 19-year-old defender’s performances.

Preston North End have the first option on the Netherlands Under-19s international this summer and are keen to take him back to Deepdale for the forthcoming season.

The Championship side have already agreed loan terms with Liverpool and are now waiting for the green signal from Van den Berg himself.

Preston North End have held talks with the Dutchman about a second loan spell at Deepdale and are hoping to receive a positive response from the player.

Van den Berg has attracted transfer interest from four other clubs in the Championship this summer, but the Lilywhites are hopeful of getting the deal over the line.

Preston North End believe they are edging closer to striking a loan deal for Van den Berg, though they are yet to get a final answer from the defender.

Frankie McAvoy’s side are keen to wrap up the loan signing of Van den Berg in the coming days.